    Maj. Matthew Ware Retires from the 117ARW [Image 5 of 5]

    Maj. Matthew Ware Retires from the 117ARW

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Ware, 117th Operations Support Squadron, retires after 20 years of service from the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, May 4, 2025. Ware was joined by his family, friends, mentors and fellow members of the 117th to celebrate his long, prosperous career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 15:48
    Photo ID: 9018955
    VIRIN: 250503-Z-UQ780-1398
    Resolution: 5467x3637
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Matthew Ware Retires from the 117ARW [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kasie Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Retirement Ceremony
    National Guard
    117ARW
    117th Operations Support Squadron

