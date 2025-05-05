Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Zealand Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington and Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Tony Davies visit DKI APCSS. [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Zealand Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington and Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Tony Davies visit DKI APCSS.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke McCall 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    New Zealand Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington along with Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Tony Davies, met with Director Suzanne Vares-Lum and faculty to discuss New Zealand’s recently released Defense Capability Plan and to offer some views on the steps they are taking to advance its national security interests in the region at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Security Studies Center (DKI APCSS) Honolulu, Hawaii, May 5, 2025. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 14:33
    Photo ID: 9018531
    VIRIN: 250505-D-JY604-1025
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 368.9 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Zealand Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington and Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Tony Davies visit DKI APCSS. [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Luke McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Zealand Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington and Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Tony Davies visit DKI APCSS.
    New Zealand Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington and Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Tony Davies visit DKI APCSS.
    New Zealand Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington and Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Tony Davies visit DKI APCSS.
    New Zealand Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington and Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Tony Davies visit DKI APCSS.
    New Zealand Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington and Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Tony Davies visit DKI APCSS.
    New Zealand Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington and Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Tony Davies visit DKI APCSS.
    New Zealand Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington and Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Tony Davies visit DKI APCSS.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download