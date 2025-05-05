New Zealand Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington and Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Tony Davies visit DKI APCSS.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New Zealand Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington along with Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Tony Davies, met with Director Suzanne Vares-Lum and faculty to discuss New Zealand’s recently released Defense Capability Plan and to offer some views on the steps they are taking to advance its national security interests in the region at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Security Studies Center (DKI APCSS) Honolulu, Hawaii, May 5, 2025. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)