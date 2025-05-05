3rd Infantry Division Soldiers and Department of Defense civilian contractors install MILES gear on M2A4 Bradleys during Combined Resolve 25-02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division pose for a picture on an M2A4 Bradley during Combined Resolve 25-02 on the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 6, 2025. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw)