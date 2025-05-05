Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers and Department of Defense civilian contractors install MILES gear on M2A4 Bradleys during Combined Resolve 25-02 [Image 2 of 5]

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers and Department of Defense civilian contractors install MILES gear on M2A4 Bradleys during Combined Resolve 25-02

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Department of Defense civilians install MILES gear on an M2A4 Bradley during Combined Resolve 25-02 on the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 6, 2025. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw)

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers and Department of Defense civilian contractors install MILES gear on M2A4 Bradleys during Combined Resolve 25-02 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

