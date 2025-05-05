Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Search and Rescue Swimmers from HSM 49 det. 4 Practice Jumps off the Coast of Diego Garcia [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Search and Rescue Swimmers from HSM 49 det. 4 Practice Jumps off the Coast of Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 30, 2025) Naval Aircrewman Tactical Helicopter 2nd Class Grant Kamka from Sacramento, California, top, Naval Aircrewman Tactical Helicopter 2nd Class Diego Chavez from Lathrop, California, left, and Naval Aircrewman Tactical Helicopter 2nd Class Gavin Sorensen from Peoria, Arizona, right, practice search and rescue operations with “Red Stinger” an MH-60R assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 det. 4 the “High Rollers” during a search and rescue (SAR) training off the coast of U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, April 30. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 11:24
    Photo ID: 9017865
    VIRIN: 250430-N-ZS816-1058
    Resolution: 5872x3915
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Search and Rescue Swimmers from HSM 49 det. 4 Practice Jumps off the Coast of Diego Garcia [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Search and Rescue Swimmers from HSM 49 det. 4 Practice Jumps off the Coast of Diego Garcia
    Search and Rescue Swimmers from HSM 49 det. 4 Practice Jumps off the Coast of Diego Garcia
    Search and Rescue Swimmers from HSM 49 det. 4 Practice Jumps off the Coast of Diego Garcia
    Search and Rescue Swimmers from HSM 49 det. 4 Practice Jumps off the Coast of Diego Garcia
    Search and Rescue Swimmers from HSM 49 det. 4 Practice Jumps off the Coast of Diego Garcia
    Search and Rescue Swimmers from HSM 49 det. 4 Practice Jumps off the Coast of Diego Garcia
    Search and Rescue Swimmers from HSM 49 det. 4 Practice Jumps off the Coast of Diego Garcia
    Search and Rescue Swimmers from HSM 49 det. 4 Practice Jumps off the Coast of Diego Garcia
    Search and Rescue Swimmers from HSM 49 det. 4 Practice Jumps off the Coast of Diego Garcia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Helo
    DESRON 15
    Ralph Johnson
    HSM 49
    DDG 114

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download