Search and Rescue Swimmers from HSM 49 det. 4 Practice Jumps off the Coast of Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 30, 2025) “Red Stinger” an MH-60R assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 det. 4 the “High Rollers” hoists up Naval Aircrewman Tactical Helicopter 2nd Class Diego Chavez from Lathrop, California, right, as he simulates rescuing Naval Aircrewman Tactical Helicopter 2nd Class Grant Kamka from Sacramento, California, left, during a search and rescue (SAR) training off the coast of U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, April 30. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)