Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th LRS facilitates 24-hour NORI operations [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    6th LRS facilitates 24-hour NORI operations

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thomas Allen, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation specialist, directs a 20K forklift during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. Ground transportation specialists play a critical role in delivering both personnel and cargo across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 09:21
    Photo ID: 9017616
    VIRIN: 250503-F-IA158-2054
    Resolution: 7432x4955
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th LRS facilitates 24-hour NORI operations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6th LRS facilitates 24-hour NORI operations
    6th LRS facilitates 24-hour NORI operations
    6th LRS facilitates 24-hour NORI operations
    6th LRS facilitates 24-hour NORI operations
    6th LRS facilitates 24-hour NORI operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download