6th LRS facilitates 24-hour NORI operations

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thomas Allen, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation specialist, secures a strap during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. Ground transportation specialists play a critical role in delivering both personnel and cargo across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)