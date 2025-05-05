Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Green Berets from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducted airborne jump exercises near Ramstein, Germany, April 3, 2025. Along with their training jumps they also practiced supply drops into an area of operations. This type of continued training ensures that these elite soldiers are always ready and prepared for any situation when they are called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Xzavier Marte)