    Green Berets from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducted airborne jump exercises near Ramstein, Germany [Image 1 of 4]

    GERMANY

    04.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Xzavier Marte 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducted airborne jump exercises near Ramstein, Germany, April 3, 2025. Along with their training jumps they also practiced supply drops into an area of operations. This type of continued training ensures that these elite soldiers are always ready and prepared for any situation when they are called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Xzavier Marte)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Berets from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducted airborne jump exercises near Ramstein, Germany [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Xzavier Marte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

