Green Berets from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducted airborne jump exercises near Ramstein, Germany, April 3, 2025. Along with their training jumps they also practiced supply drops into an area of operations. This type of continued training ensures that these elite soldiers are always ready and prepared for any situation when they are called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Xzavier Marte)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 08:58
|Photo ID:
|9017520
|VIRIN:
|250403-A-HB480-6081
|Resolution:
|1000x1000
|Size:
|368.67 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Green Berets from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducted airborne jump exercises near Ramstein, Germany [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Xzavier Marte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.