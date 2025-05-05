Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF arrives for SOF week [Image 6 of 6]

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Leaders assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command greet the Honorable Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of Defense, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2025. As a former infantry officer in the U.S. Army National Guard, Hegseth brings 22 years of tactical experience from operations in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan to the Department of Defense. Hegseth attended U.S. Special Operations Command’s annual Special Operations Forces Week to reinforce his commitment to service members and to reinforce his vision to return the U.S. Armed Forces to a more lethal, ready force. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    This work, SECDEF arrives for SOF week [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

