SECDEF arrives for SOF week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command and the 6th Air Refueling Wing salute the Honorable Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of Defense, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2025. As a former infantry officer in the U.S. Army National Guard, Hegseth brings 22 years of tactical experience from operations in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan to the Department of Defense. Hegseth attended U.S. Special Operations Command’s annual Special Operations Forces Week to reinforce his commitment to service members and to reinforce his vision to return the U.S. Armed Forces to a more lethal, ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)