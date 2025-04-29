Mr. Jonathan Hennes, spouse of Lt. Col. Robin Eskelson, receives a gift during the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command ceremony held at Minick Field, in Baumholder, Germany, on May 2, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 02:44
|Photo ID:
|9016941
|VIRIN:
|250502-A-XO150-1009
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|5.08 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.