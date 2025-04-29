Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Gerald Hill 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Mr. Jonathan Hennes, spouse of Lt. Col. Robin Eskelson, receives a gift during the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command ceremony held at Minick Field, in Baumholder, Germany, on May 2, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 02:44
    Photo ID: 9016941
    VIRIN: 250502-A-XO150-1009
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    95th, Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, CSSB, Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download