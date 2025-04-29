95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command

BAUMHOLDER, Germany — The 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion held a Change of Command ceremony on Friday, marking the transition of leadership from outgoing Lieutenant Colonel Robin Eskelson to incoming Lieutenant Colonel James J. Seale. The event celebrated the accomplishments and dedication of Lt. Col. Eskelson, who has served as battalion commander since its reactivation in 2023.



Before the ceremony commenced, Colonel Matthew Alexander presented Lt. Col. Eskelson with the Meritorious Service Medal for her exemplary service. This award highlighted her leadership and commitment to the unit throughout her tenure.



The formal Change of Command took place as Command Sergeant Major Garry Kisko passed the guidon, symbolizing authority and responsibility, from Lt. Col. Eskelson to Col. Alexander and then to Lt. Col. Seale. This pivotal moment signified a transition of leadership within the battalion.



Col. Alexander spoke fondly of Lt. Col. Eskelson's diligence and dedication during her command. He acknowledged her contributions to the unit and the military as a whole. Following his remarks, Lt. Col. Eskelson delivered a heartfelt departing speech, thanking her colleagues and highlighting the unit’s successes during her command.



In his welcoming remarks, Lt. Col. Seale expressed enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead and a commitment to building on the foundation laid by his predecessor. He emphasized the significance of teamwork and perseverance as the battalion continues its mission.



The 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion has a storied history. It was established on May 1, 1936, as the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment of the 95th Quartermaster Bakery Battalion. The unit played a vital role in World War II, participating in four pivotal campaigns—Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, and Central Europe—and received the French Croix de Guerre with Palm for its distinguished service.



"When you take companies from different battalions and have them amalgamate themselves into yours, you want to highlight the strengths of both units and encourage them to join yours while adapting to your culture. There's always friction when that happens. Over time, as we started doing more Mission sets and conducted counseling sessions with the incoming units, we started to feel a growing sense of pride."



Lt. Col. Robin Eskelson enlisted in the U.S. Army as a combat medic in 2001 and was commissioned into the Quartermaster Corps in 2003. She holds an Associate Degree in Pre-Med, a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Care Administration, and a Master’s in Business Administration. Her military education includes the Quartermaster Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Mortuary Affairs, and the Captain's Career Course. She attended the Command and General Staff College and various NATO training courses. Her assignments span roles in Alaska, Maryland, Iraq, Germany, Afghanistan, and Kentucky. Lieutenant Colonel Eskelson's awards include a Bronze Star, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and various badges, such as the Basic Parachutist and Air Assault.



Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Seale was commissioned as a Chemical officer in 2006 before transferring to the Quartermaster branch. His recent role as Deputy of Mobility Operations for the Southern European Task Force, Africa, saw him lead significant operations, including the major withdrawal from Niger in 2023. Seale's prior experience includes positions in the 101st Airborne Division and the 3D Sustainment Brigade and deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.



As the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion moves forward under new leadership, the change serves as a reminder of the resilience and dedication of its service members, ensuring the battalion's legacy continues to thrive.

