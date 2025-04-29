USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Bilateral Operations With JS Ariake (DD-109)

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) take a tour on the fo’c’sle of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD-109) during bilateral operations in the Philippine Sea, April 28, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out name tags.)
04.28.2025
05.05.2025
PHILIPPINE SEA
