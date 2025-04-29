Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Bilateral Operations With JS Ariake (DD-109) [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Bilateral Operations With JS Ariake (DD-109)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), take a group photo with personnel in the wardroom of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD-109) during bilateral operations in the Philippine Sea, April 28, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Bilateral Operations With JS Ariake (DD-109) [Image 4 of 4], by SA Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japanese Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    U.S. Navy
    Bilateral Operations
    JS Ariake (DD-109)

