The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) sails alongside the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD-109) during bilateral operations in the Philippine Sea, April 27, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 22:45
|Photo ID:
|9016662
|VIRIN:
|250427-N-QV397-1392
|Resolution:
|5747x3831
|Size:
|9.07 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Bilateral Operations With JS Ariake (DD-109) [Image 3 of 3], by SA Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.