USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Bilateral Operations With JS Ariake (DD-109)

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), right, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD-109) sail together for bilateral operations in the Philippine Sea, April 27, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)