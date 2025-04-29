Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 46th annual air show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guests observe and take photos of a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, as it demonstrates a vertical landing during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)