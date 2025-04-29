Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 46th annual air show [Image 8 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 46th annual air show

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2 aircraft conducts a flight demonstration during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 21:26
    Photo ID: 9016570
    VIRIN: 250504-M-AA976-1100
    Resolution: 3308x2205
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 46th annual air show [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Colin Thibault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 46th annual air show
    Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 46th annual air show
    Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 46th annual air show
    Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 46th annual air show
    Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 46th annual air show
    Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 46th annual air show
    Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 46th annual air show
    Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 46th annual air show
    Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 46th annual air show
    Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 46th annual air show
    Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 46th annual air show
    Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 46th annual air show
    Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 46th annual air show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airshow
    open house
    JMSDF
    FD25
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    FriendshipDay25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download