    SMMC Ruiz visits MCADT at WTBN [Image 7 of 8]

    SMMC Ruiz visits MCADT at WTBN

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, visits Weapons Training Battalion (WTBN), Marine Corps Base Quantico, April 28, 2025. During his visit to WTBN, Ruiz observed a demonstration conducted by the Marine Corps Attack Drone Team, and was brief on marksmanship by WTBN leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 20:51
    Photo ID: 9016517
    VIRIN: 250428-M-RB959-1258
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMMC Ruiz visits MCADT at WTBN [Image 8 of 8], by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    USMC
    Marines
    SMMC
    Team20

