SMMC Ruiz visits MCADT at WTBN

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, visits Weapons Training Battalion (WTBN), Marine Corps Base Quantico, April 28, 2025. During his visit to WTBN, Ruiz observed a demonstration conducted by the Marine Corps Attack Drone Team, and was brief on marksmanship by WTBN leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 20:51
|Photo ID:
|9016515
|VIRIN:
|250428-M-RB959-2018
|Resolution:
|5762x3841
|Size:
|5.75 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
