    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs on Fiji TV [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs on Fiji TV

    SUVA, FIJI

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Breeden    

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    250506-N-PH222-1004
    SUVA, Fiji (May 6, 2025)
    Musician 2nd Class Marcel Carrion, from Washington, D.C., assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet Bands’ “Orient Express,” and Lt. Andrea Sematoske, from Syracuse, New York, bandmaster of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, both embarked aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), participate in the “Breakfast Show,” with host Tevita Nawadra Ratabacaca on Fiji TV during a port visit to Suva, Fiji, May 6, 2025. Blue Ridge and the 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 18:51
    VIRIN: 250506-N-PH222-1004
    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs on Fiji TV [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

