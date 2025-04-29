U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs on Fiji TV

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250506-N-PH222-1004

SUVA, Fiji (May 6, 2025)

Musician 2nd Class Marcel Carrion, from Washington, D.C., assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet Bands’ “Orient Express,” and Lt. Andrea Sematoske, from Syracuse, New York, bandmaster of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, both embarked aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), participate in the “Breakfast Show,” with host Tevita Nawadra Ratabacaca on Fiji TV during a port visit to Suva, Fiji, May 6, 2025. Blue Ridge and the 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)