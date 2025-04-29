250506-N-PH222-1002
SUVA, Fiji (May 6, 2025)
Musician 2nd Class Marcel Carrion, from Washington, D.C., assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet Bands’ “Orient Express,” and Lt. Andrea Sematoske, from Syracuse, New York, bandmaster of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, both embarked aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), participate in the “Breakfast Show,” with host Tevita Nawadra Ratabacaca on Fiji TV during a port visit to Suva, Fiji, May 6, 2025. Blue Ridge and the 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 18:51
|Photo ID:
|9016352
|VIRIN:
|250506-N-PH222-1002
|Resolution:
|6134x3834
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|SUVA, FJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs on Fiji TV [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.