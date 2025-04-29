KC-135 Stratotanker refuels EA-18G Growlers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An EA-18G Growler, assigned to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing over Washington, April 22, 2025. The KC-135’s ability to refuel aircraft in flight is critical to the success of a wide range of missions, from strategic and tactical operations to humanitarian relief efforts. This capability is essential for Air Mobility Command, U.S. Transportation Command, and the Department of Defense in fulfilling their core responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)