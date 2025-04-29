Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Stratotanker refuels EA-18G Growlers [Image 12 of 12]

    KC-135 Stratotanker refuels EA-18G Growlers

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    An EA-18G Growler, assigned to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing over Washington, April 22, 2025. The KC-135’s ability to refuel aircraft in flight is critical to the success of a wide range of missions, from strategic and tactical operations to humanitarian relief efforts. This capability is essential for Air Mobility Command, U.S. Transportation Command, and the Department of Defense in fulfilling their core responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

    This work, KC-135 Stratotanker refuels EA-18G Growlers [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

