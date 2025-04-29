An EA-18G Growler, assigned to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing over Washington, April 22, 2025. The ability to refuel aircraft in flight is critical to the success of a wide range of missions, from strategic and tactical operations to humanitarian relief efforts. This capability is essential for Air Mobility Command, U.S. Transportation Command, and the Department of Defense in fulfilling their core responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 17:27
|Photo ID:
|9016091
|VIRIN:
|250422-F-TJ635-1645
|Resolution:
|5821x3873
|Size:
|11.18 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 Stratotanker refuels EA-18G Growlers [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.