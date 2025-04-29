TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Andy Buck, right, an inspector instructor with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion 25th Marines, and Mexican navy Ensign Francisco Olmedo Lopez, midshipman assigned to Mexican navy offshore patrol vessel ARM Bicentenario de la Independencia (PO163), participate in a combined live-fire gunnery exercise aboard the USCGC Robert Yered (WPC 114) off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) April 29, 2025,. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)