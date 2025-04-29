TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Andy Buck, left, an inspector instructor, and Lance Cpl. Ian Martinez Hernandez, a machine gunner with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Marines Regiment, participate in a combined live-fire gunnery exercise aboard the USCGC Robert Yered (WPC 114) off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) April 29, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)