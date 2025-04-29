U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Andy Buck, left, an inspector instructor, and Lance Cpl. Ian Martinez Hernandez, a machine gunner with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Marines Regiment, participate in a combined live-fire gunnery exercise aboard the USCGC Robert Yered (WPC 114) off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) April 29, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 16:56
|Photo ID:
|9016001
|VIRIN:
|250429-M-KI369-5122
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|10.18 MB
|Location:
|TT
This work, TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Payton Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.