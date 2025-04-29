Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel [Image 12 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel

    TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Andy Buck, left, an inspector instructor, and Lance Cpl. Ian Martinez Hernandez, a machine gunner with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Marines Regiment, participate in a combined live-fire gunnery exercise aboard the USCGC Robert Yered (WPC 114) off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) April 29, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 16:56
    Photo ID: 9016001
    VIRIN: 250429-M-KI369-5122
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.18 MB
    Location: TT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Payton Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel
    TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel
    TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel
    TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel
    TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel
    TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel
    TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel
    TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel
    TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel
    TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel
    TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel
    TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel
    TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel
    TRADEWINDS 25 combined forces conduct gunnery exercise on U.S. Coast Guard vessel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    U.S. Marine Corps
    U.S. Southern Command
    TW25
    TRADEWINDS 25
    USCGC Robert Yered (WPC 114)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download