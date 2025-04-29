U.S. Air Force Honor Guardsmen perform a mock burial service at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 24, 2025. The graduates completed an intensive program focused on precision drill, ceremonial procedures and military funeral honors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holly Leonard)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9015806
|VIRIN:
|250424-F-EK662-1558
|Resolution:
|3683x2450
|Size:
|739.94 KB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seymour Johnson Base Honor Guard Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Holly Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.