Seymour Johnson Base Honor Guard Graduation

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jack Seifert, assigned to the 4th Operations Support Squadron, Operations Support Air Traffic, speaks at the Base Honor Guard graduation at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 24, 2025. The Base Honor Guard represents the Air Force in ceremonies to give service members and veterans a dignified tribute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holly Leonard)