USS Gravely Supports Southern Border 2025 Operations

GULF OF AMERICA (May 1, 2025) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HSM) 74, lifts off from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107), as the ship is underway in the Gulf of America, May 1, 2025. U.S. Navy assets are deployed under U.S. Northern Command’s maritime homeland defense authorities with a U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment embarked to enable maritime interdiction missions to prevent the flow of illegal drugs and other illegal activity. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to provide additional military forces and capabilities at the southern border. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Williams)