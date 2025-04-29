USS Gravely Supports Southern Border 2025 Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GULF OF AMERICA (May 1, 2025) Chief Gunner’s Mate Antony Carter (right), assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107), coaches Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Benjamin Dumas through an M500 shotgun qualification course to maintain readiness while underway in the Gulf of America, May 1, 2025. U.S. Navy assets are deployed under U.S. Northern Command’s maritime homeland defense authorities with a U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment embarked to enable maritime interdiction missions to prevent the flow of illegal drugs and other illegal activity. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to provide additional military forces and capabilities at the southern border. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Williams)