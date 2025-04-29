Date Taken: 04.25.2025 Date Posted: 05.05.2025 02:12 Photo ID: 9014094 VIRIN: 250425-A-EX530-1064 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 23.35 MB Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 7ENG BDE Change of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.