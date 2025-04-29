Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7ENG BDE Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 9]

    7ENG BDE Change of Responsibility

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    7th Engineer Brigade (7ENG BDE) conduct change of responsibility ceremony from retiring Command Sgt. Maj. Rufus J. Beamon to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Archilla at Barton Barracks, Ansbach, Germany, April 25, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 02:12
    Photo ID: 9014088
    VIRIN: 250425-A-EX530-1032
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 30.72 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 7ENG BDE Change of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    7 Army Training Command
    USAREUR-AF
    European Support 2025

