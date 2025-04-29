Hawaii Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 25-001 graduation ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Warrant Officer Candidate Alexander Macadamia, aviation 153A, assigned to Golf Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, is pinned as Warrant Officer 1 by their family members during the Hawaii Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS) Class 25-001 graduation ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, May 4, 2025. WOCS developed candidates basic, technical and tactical knowledge, skills and leadership attributes while instilling them with the moral principles of the Army ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)