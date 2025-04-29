Hawaii Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 25-001 graduation ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Warrant Officer Candidate Isaac Araki, aviation 153A, assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, class speaker for class 25-001, provides remarks during the Hawaii Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS) Class 25-001 graduation ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, May 4, 2025. WOCS is designed to professionally develop aspiring warrant officers through initial military training, education and experience into entrusted Army professionals, who are leaders of character, competence and commitment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)