    Hawaii Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 25-001 graduation ceremony [Image 13 of 14]

    Hawaii Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 25-001 graduation ceremony

    WAIMANALO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Spc. Donald Bond 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Warrant Officer Candidate Isaac Araki, aviation 153A, assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, class speaker for class 25-001, provides remarks during the Hawaii Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS) Class 25-001 graduation ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, May 4, 2025. WOCS is designed to professionally develop aspiring warrant officers through initial military training, education and experience into entrusted Army professionals, who are leaders of character, competence and commitment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 00:31
    Photo ID: 9013998
    VIRIN: 250504-X-XQ428-1280
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 23.65 MB
    Location: WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 25-001 graduation ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    National Guard
    USArmy
    WOCS
    1-298th RTI
    1-298th Regiment Multi-Functional Training Regiment

