124th ASOS Focus on Fitness

Tactical Air Control Party Airmen with the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron participate in the annual Special Warfare Tier 2 Operational Fitness Test at the Idaho Outdoor Field House in Boise, Idaho, 4 May, 2025. Made up of eight separate components, this test focuses on operationally critical physical tasks such as a ruck march, kettle bell sprint and shuttle run. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)
