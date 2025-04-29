124th ASOS Focus on Fitness

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Tactical Air Control Party Airmen with the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron participate in the annual Special Warfare Tier 2 Operational Fitness Test at the Idaho Outdoor Field House in Boise, Idaho, 4 May, 2025. Made up of eight separate components, this test focuses on operationally critical physical tasks such as a ruck march, kettle bell sprint and shuttle run. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 23:49
    air national guard
    ASOS
    Idaho Air Guard
    special warfare operational fitness test

