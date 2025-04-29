124th ASOS Focus on Fitness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tactical Air Control Party Airmen with the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron participate in the annual Special Warfare Tier 2 Operational Fitness Test at the Idaho Outdoor Field House in Boise, Idaho, 4 May, 2025. Made up of eight separate components, this test focuses on operationally critical physical tasks such as a ruck march, kettle bell sprint and shuttle run. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)