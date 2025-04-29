USS Omaha Conducts Joint Sail with Royal Australian Navy in South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 24, 2025) A rigid hull inflatable boat from the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN) Hobart-class air warfare destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42) conducts personnel transfer to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) while conducting a joint sail with the RAN in the South China Sea, April 25, 2025. Omaha, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the operational area, Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. John Davidson)