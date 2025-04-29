Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Dean assumes command as the senior enlisted leader of the Idaho Army National Guard from Command Sgt. Maj. Alice Mapes during a change of responsibility ceremony held May 3, 2025, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The ceremony signifies the formal transfer responsibility of and accountability for all IANG personnel assigned to Gowen Field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)