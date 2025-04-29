Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins [Image 17 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Dean assumes command as the senior enlisted leader of the Idaho Army National Guard from Command Sgt. Maj. Alice Mapes during a change of responsibility ceremony held May 3, 2025, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The ceremony signifies the formal transfer responsibility of and accountability for all IANG personnel assigned to Gowen Field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 21:59
    Photo ID: 9013788
    VIRIN: 250504-Z-VT588-1267
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 53.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins
    Command Sergeant Major Dean Takes The Reins

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility
    Army National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    IANG
    Sgt. Maj. Kevin Dean

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download