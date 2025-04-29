D.C. National Guard Resilience Luncheon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

District of Columbia National Guard senior leaders serve lunch to members during the first annual Resilience Luncheon hosted by the Chaplain Corps at the D.C. Armory, on May 4, 2025. CH (MG) William “Bill” Green Jr., U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, served as keynote speaker. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)