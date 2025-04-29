Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D.C. National Guard Resilience Luncheon [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    D.C. National Guard Resilience Luncheon

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    District of Columbia National Guard senior leaders serve lunch to members during the first annual Resilience Luncheon hosted by the Chaplain Corps at the D.C. Armory, on May 4, 2025. CH (MG) William “Bill” Green Jr., U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, served as keynote speaker. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 18:21
    Photo ID: 9013683
    VIRIN: 250504-F-PL327-3688
    Resolution: 5745x3865
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard Resilience Luncheon [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D.C. National Guard Resilience Luncheon
    D.C. National Guard Resilience Luncheon
    D.C. National Guard Resilience Luncheon
    D.C. National Guard Resilience Luncheon
    D.C. National Guard Resilience Luncheon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplain Corps
    D.C. National Guard
    spiritual readiness
    Resilience Luncheon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download