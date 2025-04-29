Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    190th Security Forces Ruck March

    TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jake Meyer 

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    Security Forces at the 190th Air Refueling Wing participate in a ruck march in Topeka, Kansas on May 4, 2025. Security Forces met before the start of the day to get in a three mile ruck march to help build comradery and unit cohesion. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt Jake Meyer)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 15:38
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 190th Security Forces Ruck March, by MSgt Jake Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    190th Air Refueling Wing
    190th Annual Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade
    3P0XX Security Forces
    190th Security Forces

