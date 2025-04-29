190th Security Forces Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Security Forces at the 190th Air Refueling Wing participate in a ruck march in Topeka, Kansas on May 4, 2025. Security Forces met before the start of the day to get in a three mile ruck march to help build comradery and unit cohesion. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt Jake Meyer)