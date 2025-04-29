250425-N-FS061-2014 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 25, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, speaks with the Chief’s mess aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 13:48
|Photo ID:
|9013106
|VIRIN:
|250425-N-FS061-2014
|Resolution:
|4431x2954
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, Visits USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.