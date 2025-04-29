U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, Visits USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250425-N-FS061-2014 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 25, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, speaks with the Chief’s mess aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)