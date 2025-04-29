U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, Visits USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250425-N-FS061-2021 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 25, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, left, speaks with a U.S. Navy Damage Controlman, right, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)