Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, Visits USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, Visits USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    250425-N-FS061-2021 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 25, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, left, speaks with a U.S. Navy Damage Controlman, right, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 13:48
    Photo ID: 9013103
    VIRIN: 250425-N-FS061-2021
    Resolution: 5834x3889
    Size: 13.23 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, Visits USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, Visits USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)
    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, Visits USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)
    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, Visits USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)
    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, Visits USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)
    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, Visits USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)
    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, Visits USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)
    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, Visits USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)
    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, Visits USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)
    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, Visits USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download