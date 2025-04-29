250425-N-FS061-2021 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 25, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, left, speaks with a U.S. Navy Damage Controlman, right, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 13:48
|Photo ID:
|9013103
|VIRIN:
|250425-N-FS061-2021
|Resolution:
|5834x3889
|Size:
|13.23 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, Visits USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.