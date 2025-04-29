Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    117th MXS conducts annual confined space extraction exercise [Image 10 of 10]

    117th MXS conducts annual confined space extraction exercise

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Richard Miles and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sam Wellingham, both 117th Maintenance Squadron fuel systems maintainers, extract a training dummy from a training static display of a KC-135 Stratotanker in the 117 MXS fuels hangar at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, on May 3, 2025. The 117 MXS fuels flight conducted their annual confined space extraction exercise, which involved representatives from the 117th Air Refueling Wing safety office and the 117th Civil Engineering Squadron fire and emergency services department and bioenvironmental engineering flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 12:14
    Photo ID: 9012906
    VIRIN: 250503-Z-FG097-1113
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Air Mobility Command
    117th Air Refueling Wing
    117 ARW

