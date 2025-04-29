117th MXS conducts annual confined space extraction exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Richard Miles and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sam Wellingham, both 117th Maintenance Squadron fuel systems maintainers, extract a training dummy from a training static display of a KC-135 Stratotanker in the 117 MXS fuels hangar at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, on May 3, 2025. The 117 MXS fuels flight conducted their annual confined space extraction exercise, which involved representatives from the 117th Air Refueling Wing safety office and the 117th Civil Engineering Squadron fire and emergency services department and bioenvironmental engineering flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)