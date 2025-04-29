Airmen from the 117th Air Refueling Wing pose for a group photo in front of a dissected piece of a retired KC-135 Stratotanker that has since been repurposed for training purposes and placed in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker in service with the 117 ARW after completing an annual certification in the 117th Maintenance Squadron fuels hangar at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, on May 3, 2025. The 117 MXS fuels flight conducted their annual confined space extraction exercise, which involved representatives from the 117 ARW safety office and the 117th Civil Engineering Squadron fire and emergency services department and bioenvironmental engineering flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 12:14
|Photo ID:
|9012904
|VIRIN:
|250503-Z-FG097-1165
|Resolution:
|5208x3472
|Size:
|11.77 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 117th MXS conducts annual confined space extraction exercise [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.