117th MXS conducts annual confined space extraction exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 117th Air Refueling Wing pose for a group photo in front of a dissected piece of a retired KC-135 Stratotanker that has since been repurposed for training purposes and placed in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker in service with the 117 ARW after completing an annual certification in the 117th Maintenance Squadron fuels hangar at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, on May 3, 2025. The 117 MXS fuels flight conducted their annual confined space extraction exercise, which involved representatives from the 117 ARW safety office and the 117th Civil Engineering Squadron fire and emergency services department and bioenvironmental engineering flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)