Multinational special operations forces conduct maritime interdiction operations training at TRADEWINDS 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Green Beret administers instruction on maritime interdiction operations to members of the Ecuadorian special forces and Turks and Caicos Island Regiment during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) April 30, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Timicia GeorgePetrus) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out faces.)